Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova, who was denied access to Ukrainian political prisoner Oleh Sentsov in the Russian colony, claims that she will continue to insist on admission to him or to hold a videoconference with him.

Denisova, who arrived in Labytnangi (Tyumen region, Russia), reported on the phone on 112.Ukraine television on Friday that the colony chief said that Sentsov is a Russian citizen and the Ukrainian side has no right to meet with him. "I think that today no one will allow us to visit him, they will not allow my meeting with Sentsov," she said.

At the same time, she said, the colony chief refused to give any information about Sentsov's health condition.

"We will continue insisting to be admitted to Sentsov in the near future or given confirming information that everything is fine with him, that he has no crisis, that he is in a normal state. And when they say that we can make a videoconference - let's make a videoconference," Denisova said by phone.