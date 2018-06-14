Facts

15:01 14.06.2018

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that negotiations are being held on visits to Ukrainian citizens Roman Sushchenko and Mykola Karpiuk, who are being held in Russia, on Thursday, June 14.

"Today we are holding negotiations [...] to visit Roman Sushchenko today and visit Karpiuk today," Denisova told the 112 Ukraine television channel on Thursday.

The ombudswoman also said that, together with the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia, she was conducting the necessary procedures to visit Ukrainian political prisoners.

"Yesterday a note was sent so that they could give us such an opportunity, that is, we continue to work in this area," she said.

Denisova also noted that at a meeting with Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in Omsk she intended to discuss "in more detail" her visits to all other prisoners who are on the Ukrainian list.

Earlier, Moskalkova said she had agreed with Denisova on visiting 34 prisoners in the territories of both countries.

"Liudmyla Denisova plans to visit, and asks for assistance in this regard from me and the authorities, Oleh Sentsov, Stanislav Klykh, Mykola Karpiuk, Dmytro Shtyblikov, Roman Sushchenko, Oleksandr Kolchenko, and others," she said, adding that Denisova's first visit will be made on Saturday to Omsk, where she will visit Shtyblikov.

According to her, the Ukrainian official also intends to visit Crimea, where Ukrainian citizens Volodymyr Balukh, Volodymyr Dudka, Oleksiy Bessarabov, Yevhen Panov and Andriy Zakhtei are being held in Simferopol's detention center. Moskalkova noted that she had sent inquiries to the heads of the investigative bodies for Denisova's visits to Ukrainians held in the detention center and expected a respective response.

Tags: #denisova #karpiuk #sushchenko #ombudswoman
Interfax-Ukraine
