Facts

14:46 14.06.2018

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

2 min read
Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova insists at negotiations in Russia that she visit convicted Ukrainian citizen Oleh Sentsov in the near future and is against the proposal to pay a visit to him after June 22.

"The question of the visit to Oleh Sentsov remains open. We insist on a speedy trip to Labytnangi (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug) where Oleh is being held, and Russia suggests a possible date for the visit after June 22. We are going to insist that we go there in the coming days," the press service of the Ukrainian ombudswoman quoted Denisova as saying.

According to her, the Russian side proposed that she make her first visit to the city of Omsk on Saturday, June 16.

She told the 112 Ukraine TV channel on Thursday: "We presented our plan of meetings with our prisoners. It's our plan of meetings. They are still discussing it. There is no 'road map' as such, there is our application on how, when and whom we want to visit. This issue is still being discussed."

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner, these issues were discussed at the office of the Russian human rights commissioner in Moscow on Thursday. The parties discussed the details and possibility of Denisova's visits to political prisoners – Ukrainian citizens held in Russia.

Tags: #sentsov #denisova #ombudswoman
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Ukrainian ombudsman plans to visit Russia June 11, coordinating her steps with Russian counterpart

Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

Putin hasn't thought about Vyshinsky's possible swap for Sentsov

Ukrainian rights commissioner asks Russian counterpart to look into living conditions, health of Kolchenko, who has ended hunger strike

Medics begin examining Ukrainian citizen Kolchenko, who went on hunger strike in solidarity with Sentsov

Sentsov asks G7 leaders to recall other Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

LATEST

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Law on High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force

Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD