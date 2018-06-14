Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova insists at negotiations in Russia that she visit convicted Ukrainian citizen Oleh Sentsov in the near future and is against the proposal to pay a visit to him after June 22.

"The question of the visit to Oleh Sentsov remains open. We insist on a speedy trip to Labytnangi (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug) where Oleh is being held, and Russia suggests a possible date for the visit after June 22. We are going to insist that we go there in the coming days," the press service of the Ukrainian ombudswoman quoted Denisova as saying.

According to her, the Russian side proposed that she make her first visit to the city of Omsk on Saturday, June 16.

She told the 112 Ukraine TV channel on Thursday: "We presented our plan of meetings with our prisoners. It's our plan of meetings. They are still discussing it. There is no 'road map' as such, there is our application on how, when and whom we want to visit. This issue is still being discussed."

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner, these issues were discussed at the office of the Russian human rights commissioner in Moscow on Thursday. The parties discussed the details and possibility of Denisova's visits to political prisoners – Ukrainian citizens held in Russia.