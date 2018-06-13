Court extends MP Shepelev's arrest for two months

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has extended for another two months the measure of restraint in the form of detention for former Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Shepelev, who appears in a number of criminal proceedings, including treason, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The measure of restraint has been extended for another 60 days," the PGO told the agency on Wednesday.

Thus, the ex-MP will be in custody at least until August 2018.

"Today Shepelev's defense team once again intended to abolish the measure of restraint in the form of detention, but Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed the complaint. Thus, the measure of restraint in the form of detention, which was selected in late May, is in force until the end of July," the press service said.

As reported, former Ukrainian MP Shepelev (fifth and sixth convocations) was detained in March 2015 by Russian law enforcement officers after he fled the ambulance hospital in Kyiv in the summer of 2014 together with a security guard. The ex-MP was declared internationally wanted by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

The wanted ex-deputy was accused in Ukraine of stealing Rodovid Bank's money and ordering several murders, in particular, of banker Serhiy Kyrychenko in 2003 and police colonel Roman Yerokhin in 2006, and an attempted assassination of banker Serhiy Diadechko in 2012.

On March 21, 2015, a Russian court issued a ruling on Shepelev's extradition, but the ex-deputy remained in Russia all this time. The Russian side refused to extradite Shepelev to Ukraine.