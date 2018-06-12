Hungary continues to block Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting - Klympush-Tsintsadze

Hungary continues to block the possibility of holding a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the highest level, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"So far, Hungary continues to block the possibility of holding a Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting at the highest level of heads of state and government. We continue to work with Hungary and our other partners to still have this opportunity," she told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Klympush-Tsintsadze noted that at the moment Ukraine has the highest level of cooperation with all signatories of the charter on distinctive partnership.

She recalled that the president of Ukraine had been invited to the NATO summit.

Klympush-Tsintsadze added that the Ukrainian side would work until the last moment so that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission takes place.

On September 26, 2017, Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced it would block Ukraine's rapprochement with the European Union because of the law on education. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sent the law to the Venice Commission for vetting. On December 8, the Ukrainian Education and Science Ministry reported that the Venice Commission had not supported Hungary's accusation of narrowing the ethnic minorities' rights in the article on the language of instruction in Ukraine's law on education. Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science declared its readiness to implement the recommendations of the commission and developed three models for the implementation of the language article in the law on general secondary education.

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, which was to be held on February 14 or 15 as part of a meeting of defense ministers of all member countries of the alliance, was blocked by Hungary, which applied the right of veto.

In April, Hungary blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of foreign ministers.