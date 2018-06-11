Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Yuriy Hrymchak has said that if necessary he could take charge of the Donetsk regional military civil administration after Pavlo Zhebrivsky's resignation.

He told the Television News Service on Monday that he did not comment on rumors about his possible appointment to this post.

"No comment. I once gave an interview and said that I'm on the president's team. If it's necessary, maybe I would agree," he said.

As reported, Zhebrivsky said that he had resigned as head of the Donetsk regional military civil administration. On June 9, he submitted a respective statement to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the head of state accepted it.

A number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Hrymchak would take up the vacant post.