Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

As a result of shelling by the Russian army in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, a 70-year-old woman died, the regional military administration said.

"The Russians shelled the city this afternoon – they killed a 70-year-old woman, damaged three high-rise buildings. Also in Maryinska community, Maksymilianivka was subjected to an airstrike - there was no information about casualties," Donetsk administration said in on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"In addition, today Ukrainsk is again under enemy fire – we are establishing the consequences of the shelling," the administration said.