MPs resisted establishment of anti-corruption mechanisms fearing this can be applied against them – Poroshenko

Representatives of the legislative and executive authorities resisted the creation of mechanisms to combat corruption, fearing that this will be applied to them, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The mechanisms for effectively combating corruption … I think that these are huge changes that we managed to do despite the fierce resistance. Because those who prepare laws, those who approve them, those who implement, there are afraid that this can be applied against them," said the president during a meeting with students of the Law Faculty of Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University on Friday.

"And the recipe is very simple - do not take part in corruption acts - and everything will be fine," Poroshenko said.