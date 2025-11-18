Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

The Batkivschyna faction is initiating the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers and the formation of a new coalition government, party leader Yulia Tymoshenko announced when speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, November 18.

"Yes, our team will vote for the dismissal of both ministers, that's clear. Furthermore, our team also supports, or rather, initiates, the resignation of the government. Here are the signature sheets, and Batkivschyna has collected signatures for the government's resignation, and anyone in the hall who wants to join can do so. Of course, all the signatures collected will be compiled and counted. To dismiss the government, 150 signatures are needed," Tymoshenko stated from the rostrum.

She added that even if the government resigns, there's no guarantee that the problem of corruption will be resolved, and the main source is the monopolization of power.

"We must immediately acknowledge that the monopoly of power has led to everything we have now. A single majority, a monopoly of power, a virtually complete monopoly on any decision-making and on control. We need to unite all of Ukraine's forces. Create a unity coalition, create a unity coalition government. And do everything we can to prevent this situation from deteriorating further. And to ensure that the country can continue to stand firm and not collapse. I urge you all to support this proposal," Tymoshenko stated.

"And today I also ask the people of Ukraine to support this unity, so that we can finally make a completely different, professional, high-quality governance of the country, one that is absolutely focused on national interests, a reality. And so that there is no such corruption, chaos, humiliation in the world, no loss of Ukraine's authority, and no loss of control over all processes in Ukraine—so that such things do not happen. Our main task is not to fight politically, but to protect the very existence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. And I am convinced that parliament, which has repeatedly been the center of efforts to end crises and reset the political situation in the country, will do its job," she concluded.

The proposal was also supported by Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party.

"European Solidarity has begun collecting signatures for the government's resignation," he stated when speaking from the rostrum, emphasizing that European Solidarity has already collected 51 signatures.

"I want to thank each of the 51 MPs—the European Solidarity MP, the Holos MP, the Batkivschyna MP, and the Servant of the People MP—who signed the petition demanding the government's resignation. We will not allow these two ministers to vote today. We declare responsibly: we will not vote for this attempt to let off steam and maintain the corrupt vertical. We call for a decisive end to the 'Ali Baba' government, a decisive formation of a coalition, a decisive redistribution of funds for the front, a decisive restoration of the trust of partners and the people, and a decisive rescue of Ukraine. I believe in you and urge you to sign," Poroshenko urged.