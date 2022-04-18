Monobank stops serving 11,000 clients from Russia and Belarus

Virtual monobank has stopped serving 11,250 clients who were before the war and still have not left the territory of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Crimea, LPR, DPR, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea, Oleh Horokhovsky, the co-founder of the bank, said.

"From today, we stop serving customers who were before the war and still have not left the following territories: Russia, Belarus, Crimea, LPR, DPR, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea. A total of 11,251 people," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He indicated that the accounts of these people would be closed.

"They were recommended cards of the Mir payment system," he added.

The co-founder of monobank also urged other Ukrainian banks to close the accounts of such clients.

As reported, in January 2017, a mobile bank without branches - monobank - was founded by the former top managers of PrivatBank. It operates under the license of Universal Bank, which, among other things, is part of TAS Group (Kyiv).

As of December 31, 2021, the number of monobank customers amounted to 5 million people.