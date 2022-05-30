Kharkiv CHPP-5 stops operations, preserves equipment due to rising gas tariffs

PJSC Kharkiv CHPP-5 (Kharkiv) from June 1 was forced to stop its activities and mothball the equipment in connection with the new gas prices set by Naftogaz Trading.

"CHPP-5 cannot operate under the current pricing policy of Naftogaz Trading," Board Chairman of Kharkiv CHPP-5 Oleksandr Minkovych is quoted by the press service.

Since June 1, the gas supply company Naftogaz Trading has set new prices for fixed volumes of gas for enterprises of the fuel and energy complex, significantly increasing them from UAH 7,900 to UAH 29,400 per 1,000 cubic meters

"This causes a very difficult situation for the entire domestic generation, in particular, makes it impossible for the Kharkiv CHPP-5 to operate during the non-heating and heating periods," the CHPP-5 press service said.

Minkovych once again urged officials to take measures to avoid disruption of preparations and the start of a new heating season.

According to him, equipment that is not to be used for 30 days should be mothballed. Downtime in work entails the loss of working capital, including those provided for the next stage of the repair campaign and the violation of contracts with contractor repair organizations.