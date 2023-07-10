Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

One of the bio-CHP plants in Zhytomyr, which was planned to be launched on wood chips, will half switch to RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel, fuel from waste after sorting) from a local waste processing plant, deputy mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Kondratiuk said.

"We managed to convince the investors of this CHP plant to work, among other things, on RDF. We proceeded from the fact that there is already a waste processing plant built in Zhytomyr, which in any case will produce RDF and take it for sale. Why sell it far if can we use it locally?" Kondratiuk said in a comment to Energy Reform online portal on the sidelines of the energy security forum of communities organized by Energy Club.

According to him, at the suggestion of the city council, investors have redesigned the bio-CHPP project, according to which it will produce 20 MW of heat from wood chips (it was planned 40 MW) and 20 MW from RDF. In addition, its design capacity assumes 10 MW of electricity.

At the same time, there are no forecasts yet when exactly the waste processing plant will be able to produce the required volumes of RDF.

"The construction of the plant was completed, but during the test operation it became clear that it could not give the parameters that were declared during the design: 85% processing and 15% return to the landfill. Therefore, equipment will now be bought in order to enter the parameters," Kondratiuk explained.