Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:49 03.10.2025

Eighteen missile strikes and 78 attack UAVs recorded at 15 locations, along with downed UAVs (debris) at six locations – AFU Air Force

2 min read
The enemy attacked Ukraine with 416 air strike weapons, including 381 UAVs and 35 air- and land-based missiles, shooting down or suppressing 320 aerial targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

As noted, on the night of October 3 (from 20:00 on October 2), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using attack UAVs, air- and land-based missiles, a total of 416 air attack weapons:

- 381 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation;

- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

- 7 X-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles.

"The main target of the attack was critical infrastructure facilities (energy sector) in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions were also damaged in the overnight attack," the message says.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., the air defense have shot down or suppressed 320 aerial targets:

- 303 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (and other types);

- 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

- 5 X-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles.

"Eighteen missile and 78 attack UAV strikes were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at six locations," the Air Force noted.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

