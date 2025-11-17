32,000 lose power in Odesa strike; repairs wait on military green light – DTEK

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zaporizhzhyaoblenergo

As a result of the enemy attack on the power facility in the Odesa region, 32,000 subscribers were left without electricity, and power engineers will begin restoration work after receiving permission from the military and rescuers, the DTEK press service has said.

"Odesa region: the enemy attacked the DTEK power facility at night. The damage is significant. Repairs will take time," the telegram says.

According to DTEK, 4,000 families were able to be reconnected using backup schemes. Another 32,500 are temporarily without electricity.

"Our power engineers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving permission from the military and rescuers," the company noted.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones, one person was injured.