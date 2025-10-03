Interfax-Ukraine
10:30 03.10.2025

Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) hit 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the targets hit included: 236 personnel units, of which 140 were eliminated; eight UAV pilot takeoff points; 10 artillery systems; 17 vehicles; 23 motorcycles; 63 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, during first days of October, 1,493 targets were destroyed/hit, 433 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.

