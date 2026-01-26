Pace of invaders’ advance has sharply slowed; enemy captures less than 27 square km last week – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers increased their control over Ukrainian territory by 26.59 square kilometers during the past week, from January 19 to January 26, which is two and a half times less than the week before last, when the enemy occupied 66.72 square kilometers, and less than in any week since the end of 2025, according to maps from the OSINT project of DeepState.

Last week, the enemy maintained its pace of advancement in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions in the northwest of Donetsk region, capturing 6.42 square kilometers there (the week before last it was 6.92 square kilometers), and captured 2.49 square kilometers in Vovchansk direction in Kharkiv region, where there was no advancement the week before last.

However, advances in Huliai-Pole direction in Zaporizhia region and in Chasiv-Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Siversk directions in the east and north of Donetsk region have significantly slowed – to 6.97 square kilometers and 10.71 square kilometers, respectively, in a week.

The enemy's advance in Zaporizhia and Lyman directions came to a complete halt last week. It hasn't resumed in other directions either.

Last week, the "gray zone" of undefined control in Zaporizhia, Huliai-Pole, and Novopavlove directions increased by 1.49 square kilometers, in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions by 25.27 square kilometers, in Chasiv-Yar, Kostiantynivsk, and Siversk directions by 15.58 square kilometers, in Lymany direction by 9.02 square kilometers, and in Vovchansk direction by 1.53 square kilometers.

Overall, the area of ​​the "gray zone" increased by 52.89 square kilometers over the past week, compared to 4.67 square kilometers the week before.

Thus, last week, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 3.8 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" increased by an average of 7.6 square kilometers per day.

During the New Year's week before last, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 9.53 square kilometers per day.