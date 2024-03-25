Kyiv hosts Denmark-Ukraine Defense Industry Conference, parties sign three cooperation documents

On March 23, Kyiv hosted a bilateral defense industry conference DFNC1: Danish Edition which was attended by 63 Ukrainian companies and 34 Danish companies, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has said.

During the conference, government officials and businessmen from Ukraine and Denmark discussed cooperation in the defense industry. In particular, they discussed investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and cooperation in IT. Three documents on cooperation were signed.

"We have a lot to offer our partners. We have technologies that are proving themselves on the frontline, engineers who can produce a quality product, and the capabilities of enterprises, both public and private. We need financial support and joint development. I am grateful to the Kingdom of Denmark for its willingness to cooperate and for taking real steps in this direction," Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

During the conference, the Danish companies MyDefence, Palantir and the Danish Export Investment Fund (EIFD) presented their opportunities for further cooperation and their experience in Ukraine.

"It was my great pleasure to visit Kyiv during the Danish-Ukranian Defense Industry Conference together with Danish industry. This war has turned into a war of industrial capacity, which underlines the importance of this weekend’s industrial event. DALO look forward to deepening our collaboration with Ukrainian authorities in order to foster growth in both Danish and Ukrainian industrial capacity. We can, with the help and support of industry, deliver real, tangible results on the battlefield to the benefit of both Ukraine and Denmark," Commander of the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) Kim Jesper Jørgensen said.

An important part of the Conference was the business session, during which more than 350 B2B meetings were held between Ukrainian and Danish defense companies.

The conference was supported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO), the Danish Industry Association (Dansk industri), the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv), the Danish Maritime Administration (DMA) and the Center for Defense, Space and Security in Denmark (CenSec), and the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine was represented by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, his deputy Serhiy Boyev, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, his deputy Kateryna Chernohorenko, and Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov. Denmark was represented by Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, DALO Commander Kim Jesper Jørgensen, Deputy Director of the DI Danish Defense and Security Industries Morten Flindt and others.