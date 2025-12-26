Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 26.12.2025

Russians advance in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions – DeepState

1 min read
Russians advance in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Over the past day, changes in the contact line within the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been recorded, according to updated data from the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy occupied Dronivka and also advanced near Dvorichanske," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Thus, according to DeepState maps, in Dronivka (Siversk urban community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region) the area of ​​the red zone increased by 1.22 sq km per day, and the gray zone – by 6.74 sq km.

In ​​the Dvorichanske area (Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region), the red zone increased by 0.96 sq km, and the gray zone – by 0.65 sq km.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

09:17 25.12.2025
Russia advances in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - DeepState

Russia advances in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - DeepState

10:13 23.12.2025
Russia advances in Sumy, Donetsk regions – DeepState

Russia advances in Sumy, Donetsk regions – DeepState

10:38 22.12.2025
Russian advance accelerates sharply during week, especially near Siversk and Hulyaipole - DeepState

Russian advance accelerates sharply during week, especially near Siversk and Hulyaipole - DeepState

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

AD
AD