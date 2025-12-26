Russians advance in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Over the past day, changes in the contact line within the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been recorded, according to updated data from the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy occupied Dronivka and also advanced near Dvorichanske," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Thus, according to DeepState maps, in Dronivka (Siversk urban community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region) the area of ​​the red zone increased by 1.22 sq km per day, and the gray zone – by 6.74 sq km.

In ​​the Dvorichanske area (Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region), the red zone increased by 0.96 sq km, and the gray zone – by 0.65 sq km.