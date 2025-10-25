Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:12 25.10.2025

Key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, Balashovskaya substation, attacked

1 min read
Key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, Balashovskaya substation, attacked

The Balashovskaya 500 kV substation in Volgograd region, a key facility of the Southern energy system of Russia, was attacked, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko has said.

"In Russia, the Balashovskaya 500 kV substation in Volgograd region was attacked. This is a key facility of the Southern energy system of Russia, which supplies the Volgograd military district, facilities of the Ministry of Defense and transport energy hubs on the Saratov-Voronezh route," he wrote said in Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russians also lost the same Veshkaima substation, Kovalenko added.

Tags: #substations #volgograd

MORE ABOUT

12:11 09.10.2025
Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

12:15 18.09.2025
Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

12:26 14.08.2025
AFU General Staff reports destruction of refinery in Volgograd, Russia

AFU General Staff reports destruction of refinery in Volgograd, Russia

17:14 04.12.2024
Building underground substations of Ukrenergo looks like rather problematic solution – company's rep

Building underground substations of Ukrenergo looks like rather problematic solution – company's rep

14:17 16.10.2024
IAEA missions to operate at 7 critical substations – Energoatom head

IAEA missions to operate at 7 critical substations – Energoatom head

13:56 30.09.2024
AFU General Staff confirms strike on Kotluban military arsenal with Iranian missiles in Russia

AFU General Staff confirms strike on Kotluban military arsenal with Iranian missiles in Russia

13:18 03.02.2024
Fire at Volgograd oil refinery caused by SBU drone attack

Fire at Volgograd oil refinery caused by SBU drone attack

18:38 27.01.2023
Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

13:03 31.12.2013
Death toll from Volgograd blasts rises to 34

Death toll from Volgograd blasts rises to 34

10:27 31.12.2013
Death toll from trolleybus bombing reaches 15

Death toll from trolleybus bombing reaches 15

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

Trump plans to discuss with President Xi Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Macron announces delivery of Mirages, Aster missiles for Ukraine's air defense

AD
AD