Key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, Balashovskaya substation, attacked

The Balashovskaya 500 kV substation in Volgograd region, a key facility of the Southern energy system of Russia, was attacked, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko has said.

"In Russia, the Balashovskaya 500 kV substation in Volgograd region was attacked. This is a key facility of the Southern energy system of Russia, which supplies the Volgograd military district, facilities of the Ministry of Defense and transport energy hubs on the Saratov-Voronezh route," he wrote said in Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russians also lost the same Veshkaima substation, Kovalenko added.