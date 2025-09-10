GUR and Third Army Corps form new unit KRAKEN 1654

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine

Some of the experienced fighters from the active operations unit of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) will transfer to the corps created on the basis of the Third Assault Brigade; with their unification, a new unit KRAKEN 1654 will be created, the press service of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"A new unit, KRAKEN 1654, is emerging from the strong friendship between the GUR of the Ministry of Defense and the Third Army Corps. The GUR is transferring some of the experienced fighters from the active operations unit to the corps created on the basis of the legendary Third Assault," the GUR said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that the new KRAKEN 1654 is named after the unit in which the fighters were formed as soldiers. "This is a sign of respect for the brothers with whom they served together, and a symbol of the KRAKEN traditions. The KRAKEN active action unit distinguished itself in the battles of Kharkiv counteroffensive, in Zaporizhia and Sumy region, Chasiv Yar, Vovchansk and Liptsi," the GUR noted.

"Now some of its fighters will strengthen the command staff of the Corps' Unmanned Systems Regiment. And they are already starting to develop a new high-tech unit. Development, use and support of unmanned aerial vehicles for combat missions, reconnaissance and strike operations," the GUR reported about the tasks of the new unit.