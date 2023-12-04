Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

As of the morning of December 4, there were around 650 trucks queued towards the Uzhgorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Slovakia and around 750 trucks towards the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"At the end of last week, the Slovak Union of Carriers again started to block the movement of trucks. As of today's morning, there were around 650 trucks queued towards Ukraine on the border with Slovakia," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the official, protesters announced they will allow four trucks per hour to move towards Ukraine and promised that the movement from Ukraine as well as transportation of humanitarian and other important cargoes will not be blocked.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the number of trucks trying to cross the Hungary-Ukraine border has increased.

"This is connected with the fact that the other directions are currently blocked or movement through them is difficult. As of today's morning, there were around 750 trucks queued towards Ukraine near the Tysa checkpoint (the border with Hungary)," Demchenko said.