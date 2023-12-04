Facts

16:55 04.12.2023

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

1 min read
Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

As of the morning of December 4, there were around 650 trucks queued towards the Uzhgorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Slovakia and around 750 trucks towards the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"At the end of last week, the Slovak Union of Carriers again started to block the movement of trucks. As of today's morning, there were around 650 trucks queued towards Ukraine on the border with Slovakia," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the official, protesters announced they will allow four trucks per hour to move towards Ukraine and promised that the movement from Ukraine as well as transportation of humanitarian and other important cargoes will not be blocked.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the number of trucks trying to cross the Hungary-Ukraine border has increased.

"This is connected with the fact that the other directions are currently blocked or movement through them is difficult. As of today's morning, there were around 750 trucks queued towards Ukraine near the Tysa checkpoint (the border with Hungary)," Demchenko said.

Tags: #border #trucks

MORE ABOUT

14:23 04.12.2023
Poland to tighten checks of trucks on Polish-Ukrainian border

Poland to tighten checks of trucks on Polish-Ukrainian border

17:32 01.12.2023
Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

13:01 28.11.2023
Poland urges Ukraine to accept protesting truck drivers' demands

Poland urges Ukraine to accept protesting truck drivers' demands

14:15 27.11.2023
Blockade of Polish border leads to increase in retail prices for imported categories of goods

Blockade of Polish border leads to increase in retail prices for imported categories of goods

12:43 24.11.2023
Ukraine asks Poland to open extra checkpoints for passage of empty freight vehicles – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine asks Poland to open extra checkpoints for passage of empty freight vehicles – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

19:58 23.11.2023
Second truck driver dies in queue on Ukrainian-Polish border, Ukrainian embassy demands that Polish MFA unblock movement

Second truck driver dies in queue on Ukrainian-Polish border, Ukrainian embassy demands that Polish MFA unblock movement

14:24 22.11.2023
Blockade of Yahodyn-Dorohusk BCP extended for another month

Blockade of Yahodyn-Dorohusk BCP extended for another month

10:48 22.11.2023
One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

15:28 21.11.2023
Slovak Union of Motor Carriers blocks Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on Slovak border

Slovak Union of Motor Carriers blocks Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on Slovak border

16:06 20.11.2023
Ukraine complaints to Poland about blockade of humanitarian, hazardous cargo

Ukraine complaints to Poland about blockade of humanitarian, hazardous cargo

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

Registration of heavy trucks begins at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP

LATEST

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

AD
AD
AD
AD