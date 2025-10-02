Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:50 02.10.2025

No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance is preparing a draft law to increase state budget defense expenditures by approximately UAH 300 billion to prevent delays in payments to military personnel, said Roksolana Pidlasa, MP from the Servant of the People party and chair of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee.

"There can be no delays in payments to the military, because to cover temporary liquidity gaps, the government raises money by issuing domestic loan government bonds," Pidlasa wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She noted the need to increase Ukraine’s 2025 state budget defense expenditures by about UAH 300 billion. The Finance Ministry is preparing the draft law and will register it in early October.

"These changes will become possible once the European Commission gives its final approval to allow the use of EUR 6 billion in ERA Loans for operational military needs. I will add separately: the outlook is very optimistic," the MP said.

Pidlasa emphasized that parliament must pass the law in full before November 1.

