14:21 03.12.2025

State Budget-2026 vote will show actual existence of coalition – MP Zhelezniak

The vote on the State Budget for next year will show the actual presence of a single-party majority, believes Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction), the first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy.

"The vote on the budget will show the presence of a de facto, not de jure, coalition," Zhelezniak said at a briefing on Wednesday.

He predicted that the budget in the second reading will be supported by about 254 people's deputies from different factions.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the Verkhovna Rada's agenda for Wednesday is the consideration in the second reading of the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026.

The single-party majority is the Servant of the People faction, according to the parliament's website, with 229 people's deputies.

Tags: #vote #zhelezniak #state_budget

