Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The pause in the hearing of the draft state budget for 2026, which arose due to the political crisis, will be short, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko believes.

"Together with partners from the IMF [International Monetary Fund], we expressed the hope that the vote on the document will take place no later than December 2," the Prime Minister said in the Telegram channel, following a meeting with the IMF mission on Wednesday, which was announced in the Verkhovna Rada as the reason for her absence during the consideration of issues on the resignation of the ministers of energy and justice after an investigation by anti-corruption agencies.

Svyrydenko said the adoption of the 2026 state budget is necessary in the context of approving a new cooperation program with the IMF.

Earlier this week, Head of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa, after a meeting with the IMF mission, said the adoption of the 2026 state budget within the deficit agreed with the Fund is a prior action (a prior action that must be completed before the program starts).

Pidlasa previously stated that the regulations provide for the adoption of the budget in its entirety by December 1, but the plenary day will be December 2 (it is on this day that the hearing of the 2026 state budget at second reading and in its entirety is expected).

According to her, consultations are underway on the reform of teacher salaries in secondary schools and the 4% personal income tax, whether it should be included in the state budget or in local budgets.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 14000 on the 2026 state budget at first reading on October 22.