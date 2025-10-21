Budget Committee backs bill to raise 2025 state spending by UAH 325 bln for Rada consideration

The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee approved draft law No. 14103, which increases 2025 state budget expenditures by UAH 325 billion, as a basis for voting by the Verkhovna Rada at a plenary session on Tuesday, October 21, the head of the committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, reported.

"I call on all Members of Parliament to support this bill today, both in the first and final readings, since the funds for monetary allowances must be transferred to the troops on November 1-2. There have been no delays throughout the entire period of the full-scale invasion," Pidlasa wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She recalled that Bill No. 14103 proposes increasing expenditures for the national security and defense sector by UAH 324.7 billion. Of this amount, UAH 210.9 billion is earmarked for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UAH 99.1 billion for the production and purchase of weapons and ammunition, and UAH 8.1 billion for the National Guard.

The bill proposes allocating UAH 4.3 billion for drone procurement carried out by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, UAH 1.3 billion for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), UAH 918 million for the State Special Transport Service, and UAH 83 million for the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, UAH 28.8 million is to be allocated to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, and another UAH 8 million to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, Pidlasa reminded of the sources to cover these expenditures — the largest being UAH 294.3 billion from international assistance, including EUR 6 billion in non-repayable ERA loans from the European share.

Another UAH 10.4 billion is expected to be raised through cuts in non-military expenditures. The most significant of these include UAH 6.45 billion in projected savings on public debt servicing and UAH 3 billion in savings on state guarantee obligations that do not need to be paid this year, as well as nearly UAH 1 billion based on proposals from certain government agencies. In addition, UAH 20 billion will be covered by the expected increase in revenues from personal income tax and the military levy, stemming from the payment of military allowances in November-December (as the total payroll fund rises, so do personal income tax receipts).

Meanwhile, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) noted that the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine refused to make further spending cuts to free up additional funds for the army.