Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Verkhovna Rada, should approve the 2026 state budget, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I expect that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the MPs, in dialogue and unity, will provide Ukraine with three things. The most important thing is to approve the budget for 2026, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, provide defense, ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what the people need," he said in an evening address on Friday.

The president also said he expects candidates for ministers of energy and justice.

"The current ministers must be evaluated in order to draw absolutely clear conclusions about whether the current officials are up to the challenges of both this winter and this war," he said.