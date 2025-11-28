Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:55 28.11.2025

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

1 min read
Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Verkhovna Rada, should approve the 2026 state budget, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I expect that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the MPs, in dialogue and unity, will provide Ukraine with three things. The most important thing is to approve the budget for 2026, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, provide defense, ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what the people need," he said in an evening address on Friday.

The president also said he expects candidates for ministers of energy and justice.

"The current ministers must be evaluated in order to draw absolutely clear conclusions about whether the current officials are up to the challenges of both this winter and this war," he said.

Tags: #state_budget

MORE ABOUT

18:51 28.11.2025
State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

17:39 19.11.2025
Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

11:51 04.11.2025
State budget revenues for first 10 months of 2025 increased by 26.4%, expenditures by 21.3% – Finance Ministry

State budget revenues for first 10 months of 2025 increased by 26.4%, expenditures by 21.3% – Finance Ministry

11:50 22.10.2025
Rada passes draft law on state budget-2026 in first reading

Rada passes draft law on state budget-2026 in first reading

15:11 21.10.2025
Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

12:45 21.10.2025
Budget Committee backs bill to raise 2025 state spending by UAH 325 bln for Rada consideration

Budget Committee backs bill to raise 2025 state spending by UAH 325 bln for Rada consideration

11:50 21.10.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

17:14 17.10.2025
Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

11:40 10.10.2025
Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

13:09 08.10.2025
MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

HOT NEWS

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

LATEST

Ukraine's energy regulator simplifies rules for distributed generation development – head

Ukraine's Health Service plans to introduce Arkan verification for doctors living abroad

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Rada Energy Committee proposes raising bioethanol content in gasoline from 5% to 7% starting July 1, 2026

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

Oranta insurer plans to allocate UAH 20.3 mln to pay dividends for 2024

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

AD
AD