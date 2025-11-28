Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:16 28.11.2025

Claims of Russian presence on outskirts of Huliaipole untrue – Voloshyn

1 min read
Claims of Russian presence on outskirts of Huliaipole untrue – Voloshyn
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

Information about the presence of Russian military on the outskirts of Huliaipole, in Zaporizhia, is not true, Spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Fighting is indeed ongoing on the approaches to this settlement. However, our military is blocking the enemy, holding positions near the city. The operational structure is designed so that it will be difficult for the enemy to enter this settlement," he said.

The spokesman said that recently the enemy has significantly increased the fire effect on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and is carrying out air strikes, using two dozen KAB aerial bombs on Huliaipole and adjacent settlements.

"The enemy not only carries out up to a dozen assault operations on our positions, but also does not stop unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate directly into the settlement," Voloshyn said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the enemy’s losses on this sector of the front over the past week amount to about 1,000 personnel.

Tags: #huliaipole

MORE ABOUT

09:57 28.11.2025
Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

20:45 19.09.2025
Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

LATEST

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

AD
AD