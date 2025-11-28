Claims of Russian presence on outskirts of Huliaipole untrue – Voloshyn

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

Information about the presence of Russian military on the outskirts of Huliaipole, in Zaporizhia, is not true, Spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Fighting is indeed ongoing on the approaches to this settlement. However, our military is blocking the enemy, holding positions near the city. The operational structure is designed so that it will be difficult for the enemy to enter this settlement," he said.

The spokesman said that recently the enemy has significantly increased the fire effect on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and is carrying out air strikes, using two dozen KAB aerial bombs on Huliaipole and adjacent settlements.

"The enemy not only carries out up to a dozen assault operations on our positions, but also does not stop unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate directly into the settlement," Voloshyn said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the enemy’s losses on this sector of the front over the past week amount to about 1,000 personnel.