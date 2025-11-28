Lubinets: Russia conducting targeted IPSO to destabilize situation in the country

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets warns of Russia's targeted information and psychological operation (IPSO), the purpose of which is to exert pressure on Ukrainian negotiators by organizing sponsored protests and destabilizing the domestic situation in our country.

"The Russian side, exploiting the international tension surrounding the so-called 'US peace plan,' is conducting a targeted information and psychological operation (IPSO) aimed at exerting pressure on Ukrainian negotiators by organizing sponsored protests and destabilizing the domestic situation in our country. To achieve these goals, representatives of the aggressor country are attempting to recruit participants for future 'rallies' from various segments of the population," the ombudsman wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, it has been documented that the organizers of such events are attempting to increase their participation by attracting people from peaceful gatherings held by the families of prisoners of war and missing persons.

"These actions, initiated in the interests of the aggressor, could negate the results of the measures taken by the relatives of the servicemen, as well as undermine trust and discredit their association both internationally and domestically, which could disrupt the preliminary agreements already reached on the exchange of prisoners of war," Lubinets noted.

He called on the families of prisoners of war and missing persons to participate only in those actions that have a known organizer and are carried out with the aim of protecting the rights of Ukrainian defenders, and cannot be used by the enemy for their own purposes.