11:52 26.08.2025

Ombudsman's Office exchanges POWs’ letters with Russian Office of Human Rights Commissioner

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on Tuesday that during the latest 68th combined prisoner exchange, interaction took place with the office of the Russian Federation Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, in particular, an exchange of letters from prisoners of war (POW) took place and issues of transferring humanitarian aid and family reunification were discussed.

"During the latest return of our citizens, there was interaction with the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Moskalkova. During the dialogue, letters were exchanged from prisoners of war on both sides, and issues of organizing the transfer of humanitarian parcels for prisoners of war and family reunification were discussed," the ombudsman wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, on August 24, during the next 68th combined exchange, Ukraine returned military personnel, representatives of almost all defense forces, and eight civilians, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

