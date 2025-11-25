Ukraine's Health Ministry begins developing technical solutions for depersonalized disability assessments — Dpty Health Minister

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has begun developing technical solutions for implementing a depersonalized review process for daily functioning assessments, Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych said.

"We have already started developing technical solutions for implementing a depersonalized case review. In other words, the people making decisions will not know the surname of the patient whose case they are reviewing," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Karchevych said that "this is quite a complex mechanism to implement and requires detailed elaboration."