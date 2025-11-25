Document forgery, outdated paper files among biggest challenges for digital disability assessment system — Dpty Health Minister

Document forgery and old paper files that cannot be digitized are among the biggest problems facing the digital system for assessing daily functioning, which replaced the medical and social expert commissions (MSECs), Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych said.

"When we talk about violations, we're now seeing forged documentation, certain individuals or companies are counterfeiting old MSEC forms and issuing people fake commission decisions supposedly made in past years. That's one issue. The second involves these 'historical' paper documents that we physically cannot digitize, where people falsify a patient's medical history," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Karchevych noted that monitoring mechanisms have now been implemented and overall manipulation risks have been significantly reduced.

"Before the assessment date, neither the individual nor the facility knows which assessment team the system will assign. Doctors do not see the documents until the day of the assessment. The ability to manipulate permanent and temporary disability statuses has been reduced, and clearer requirements for decision-making have been introduced. A tracking system has been implemented to monitor the case status, the actions of participants, and all additions or updates at every stage, from referral to decision and appeal," she said.

The deputy minister emphasized that collective irresponsibility is now eliminated, since the decisions and opinions of each physician on the team, as well as the collegial final decision, are recorded.