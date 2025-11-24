Project to connect Ukrainian EHS to European MyHealth@EU network to start in 2026 – Karchevych

The Ukrainian-Estonian project to connect the Ukrainian electronic healthcare system (EHS) to the European MyHealth@EU network, which is being deployed within the European Union for the secure exchange of medical data between member states, will start in 2026, Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych said.

"This project involves connecting our electronic healthcare system to the MyHealth@EU network. This will be a step toward Ukraine’s future integration into the EU digital healthcare space," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister of Health noted that the MyHealth@EU network is currently being launched at the EU level. It allows for the technical implementation of standardized medical data exchange between EU countries, for example, electronic prescriptions, medical reports, and so on.

"Not long ago, it became possible for countries that are not yet EU members to connect to this network, which makes it relevant for us. We became interested in this idea and, together with Estonia, submitted a project for a grant," Karchevych said.