Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:54 24.11.2025

Project to connect Ukrainian EHS to European MyHealth@EU network to start in 2026 – Karchevych

1 min read
Project to connect Ukrainian EHS to European MyHealth@EU network to start in 2026 – Karchevych

The Ukrainian-Estonian project to connect the Ukrainian electronic healthcare system (EHS) to the European MyHealth@EU network, which is being deployed within the European Union for the secure exchange of medical data between member states, will start in 2026, Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych said.

"This project involves connecting our electronic healthcare system to the MyHealth@EU network. This will be a step toward Ukraine’s future integration into the EU digital healthcare space," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister of Health noted that the MyHealth@EU network is currently being launched at the EU level. It allows for the technical implementation of standardized medical data exchange between EU countries, for example, electronic prescriptions, medical reports, and so on.

"Not long ago, it became possible for countries that are not yet EU members to connect to this network, which makes it relevant for us. We became interested in this idea and, together with Estonia, submitted a project for a grant," Karchevych said.

Tags: #karchevych

HOT NEWS

28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists – advisor to chief of President’s Office

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

There is significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine – Costa

Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

LATEST

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Defense Ministry allocates 1.5 hectares of defense land for creation of Heroes' Memorial in Lviv

Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych

Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

AD
AD