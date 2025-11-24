Bezuhla won’t participate in Rada vote until Yermak is fired

Photo: https://t.me/marybezuhla

Independent MP Maryana Bezuhla will not participate in the Verkhovna Rada vote until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

"I won't vote for anything in the Verkhovna Rada until Yermak is removed," Bezuhla wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

She called on her colleagues to follow her example.

"I urge all my colleagues not to be afraid, not to remain silent, and not to allow themselves to be completely reduced to mechanical buttons, devoid of any humanity, humiliated and devalued. We have different relationships, but now we must unite as one parliament ... I believe the Verkhovna Rada should go on strike now until Yermak is fired. No voting. No decisions," the MP noted.

As reported, Bezuhla called on Zelenskyy to fire Yermak at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction with the president last week.