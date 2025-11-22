Ukraine's foreign minister has telephone calls with European foreign ministers

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone conversations with his European counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Finland, the European Union, Italy, and Germany.

"Timely and meaningful collective call with my colleagues from France, Jean-Noël Barrot; the United Kingdom, Yvette Cooper; Poland, Radosław Sikorski; Finland, Elina Valtonen; the EU, Kaja Kallas; as well as representatives of Italy and Germany," Sybiha wrote on social media X.

He said that he shared the results of President Zelenskyy's recent contacts and outlined the logic of his further steps. "We discussed in detail the elements of peace proposals presented by the United States and our joint work to pave a doable path to a just peace," the Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha also emphasized the importance of continuing transatlantic pressure to force Russia to end the war and thanked Ukraine's partners for their willingness to increase support for Ukraine during this decisive time.