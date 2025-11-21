Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Ukraine is currently under some of the most intense pressure, and the state could face a very difficult choice: either a loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner, or the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

