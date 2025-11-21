Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:20 21.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Ukraine is currently under some of the most intense pressure, and the state could face a very difficult choice: either a loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner, or the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are now in one of the most difficult moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is at its heaviest. Ukraine could now face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter. The most difficult and further risks," he said in an address to Ukrainians on Friday.

