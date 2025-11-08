Air Force: Defense Forces eliminate 415 enemy targets last night, 26 missiles hit

Defense Forces neutralized 415 enemy targets last night, including 406 Shahed and Gerbera attack UAVs and nine missiles of various types, 26 missiles and 52 attack UAVs hit 25 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"During the night of November 8 (starting at 18:30 on November 7), the enemy carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine using attack UAVs and missiles launched from air, land, and sea. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 503 aerial attack assets — 45 missiles (32 of which were ballistic) and 458 UAVs of various types (about 300 of them Shaheds)," the Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

It is reported that among these were 458 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera (and other types) launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiyiske (temporarily occupied Crimea); 25 ballistic Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of Russia); 10 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk and Voronezh regions); 7 X-47M2 Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles (from Tambov region); and three Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the Black Sea).

It is stated that the main directions of the attack were Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 415 aerial targets: 406 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera (and other) types, and nine missiles of various types. At this time, 26 missiles and 52 strike UAVs are confirmed to have hit 25 locations, and debris from intercepted targets fell in four locations across different regions of Ukraine.

In addition, as of 10:00, information regarding the fall/hit of 10 more enemy missiles is being clarified.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.