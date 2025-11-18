Interfax-Ukraine
19:34 18.11.2025

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to use the growing U.S. pressure on Russia to resume suspended diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing its own informed source.

It is noted that on Wednesday Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. "Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may personally relay the outcome of the discussions to Moscow, which isn't sending anyone to the meeting, if there's a positive outcome, including on a potential prisoner exchange, one of the people said," the report reads.

It is noted that U.S. President Donald Trump has recently tried to put pressure on Russia, introducing his first major sanctions against Moscow last month, targeting two of Russia's largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. A long-delayed bill to impose secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian fuel could soon be put to a vote in the U.S. Senate.

As reported, Zelenskyy is visiting Spain on Tuesday.

