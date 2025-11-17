Russian attack damages port equipment, civilian vessels in Odesa region

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/7483

As a result of a night attack by enemy drones on November 17, port equipment and several civilian vessels near the berths were damaged in the Odesa region, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"There is a power outage in one of the ports, specialists are already working on restoring it. Fortunately, no casualties," Kuleba said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, specialized services are working on the ground to eliminate the fires and the consequences.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones, one person was injured.

As a result of a hostile attack on an energy facility in the Odesa region, 32 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, energy workers will begin restoration work after receiving permission from the military and rescuers.