Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he condemned Russian missile and drone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Guterres posted the statement on the X platform on Friday.

"I strongly condemn Russia's large-scale missile and drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must end immediately. I reiterate my call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Guterres said on X.