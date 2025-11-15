Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 15.11.2025

Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he condemned Russian missile and drone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Guterres posted the statement on the X platform on Friday.

"I strongly condemn Russia's large-scale missile and drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must end immediately. I reiterate my call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Guterres said on X.

