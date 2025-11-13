Interfax-Ukraine
Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Friday dedicated to defense of Zaporizhia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters on Friday, November 14, dedicated to the defense of Zaporizhia, he announced following a working visit to Zaporizhia region.

"We discussed in detail with the commanders today what exactly is needed to strengthen our positions and how to deploy more forces in this important area. I am grateful for the comprehensive information about the challenges that exist here in Zaporizzhia region, and particularly in Huliai-Pole area, as well as in Kamyanske area. Tomorrow, I will hold a meeting specifically on this region, specifically on the defense of Zaporizhia, and on all the issues raised," Zelenskyy said in his address on Thursday.

He also reported that he had discussed the situation in the city and region with Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, and the support Zaporizhia currently needs.

"And protection from attacks, primarily protection in the region from Russian attacks. I have already outlined the military’s tasks, and we will allocate more resources to this area," the president noted.

