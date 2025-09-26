Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

During the meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, key issues related to defense and stability this fall and winter will be considered, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

“The president will hear a report on the operational situation at the front - the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, restraining the enemy despite constant pressure,” Umerov said on Telegram on Friday.

“We will also consider a set of measures to counter Russian missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure facilities aimed at reducing the enemy’s potential and strengthening the security of the energy and transport sectors,” he stressed.

In addition, mobilization and new conditions for contract service for 18-24-year-olds will be considered. According to Umerov, mechanisms will be presented that will ensure the effective involvement and retention of trained personnel.

He noted that the president’s instructions to the heads of the security and defense sector and government officials are expected following the results of meetings and agreements this week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“The goal remains unchanged - to strengthen the Ukrainian army, protect people and guarantee the stability of the state in the most difficult conditions,” the NSDC Secretary said.