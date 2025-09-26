Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:26 26.09.2025

Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

2 min read
Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

During the meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, key issues related to defense and stability this fall and winter will be considered, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

“The president will hear a report on the operational situation at the front - the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, restraining the enemy despite constant pressure,” Umerov said on Telegram on Friday.

“We will also consider a set of measures to counter Russian missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure facilities aimed at reducing the enemy’s potential and strengthening the security of the energy and transport sectors,” he stressed.

In addition, mobilization and new conditions for contract service for 18-24-year-olds will be considered. According to Umerov, mechanisms will be presented that will ensure the effective involvement and retention of trained personnel.

He noted that the president’s instructions to the heads of the security and defense sector and government officials are expected following the results of meetings and agreements this week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“The goal remains unchanged - to strengthen the Ukrainian army, protect people and guarantee the stability of the state in the most difficult conditions,” the NSDC Secretary said.

Tags: #commander_in_chief

MORE ABOUT

17:03 01.09.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

13:14 18.07.2025
Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

16:11 15.07.2025
Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

17:36 24.10.2024
Zelenskyy instructs HQ to prepare certain parts of internal plan for strengthening Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs HQ to prepare certain parts of internal plan for strengthening Ukraine

18:22 20.09.2024
Energy protection, military-industrial complex, fronline situation discussed at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ meeting

Energy protection, military-industrial complex, fronline situation discussed at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ meeting

18:09 02.05.2024
President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

18:19 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

19:02 08.02.2024
Zelenskyy: Syrsky appointed commander-in-chief of AFU

Zelenskyy: Syrsky appointed commander-in-chief of AFU

11:09 18.01.2024
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on situation at frontline

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on situation at frontline

15:08 01.01.2024
Zelenskyy at HQ presents Intelligence Agency's report on occupiers' plans in 2024, Ukraine's actions to achieve their goals

Zelenskyy at HQ presents Intelligence Agency's report on occupiers' plans in 2024, Ukraine's actions to achieve their goals

HOT NEWS

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

LATEST

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

Ukraine bans three high-ranking Hungarian military officials – FM Sybiha

Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

AD
AD