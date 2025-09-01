Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:03 01.09.2025

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

2 min read
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters dedicated to preparations for the heating season.

“I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, to coordinate government officials, regional administrations, and energy companies on the procurement of additional short- and medium-range air defense systems, as well as on increasing funding for drone manufacturers. The priority is intercepting shaheds. Reports on deliveries are to be submitted weekly,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The Headquarters participants also discussed the protection of networks and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, and backup provision.

In addition, the President reported that energy sectors have been preparing for winter since summer.

“I am grateful to everyone involved who is fully carrying out their assigned tasks. It is essential to stay ahead of schedule in our preparations, taking into account all threats,” he stressed.

During the Headquarters, there were also reports on the areas of production, supply of energy resources, and electricity generation. Zelenskyy reported that the Naftogaz and Ukrenergo teams have achieved important results, and further measures have been approved for purchasing the necessary volumes of gas.

“There was also a significant component regarding the Air Force. We are accelerating the supply of additional air defense systems to enhance protection against missiles. We count on the maximum efforts of Ukrainian diplomats in their contacts with partners,” the President noted.

He announced a technological meeting with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones and air defense instruments.

“We will increase the production of our strike capabilities. The effectiveness of Ukrainian deep strikes must grow significantly,” the head of state summed up.

Tags: #commander_in_chief

MORE ABOUT

13:14 18.07.2025
Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

16:11 15.07.2025
Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

17:36 24.10.2024
Zelenskyy instructs HQ to prepare certain parts of internal plan for strengthening Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs HQ to prepare certain parts of internal plan for strengthening Ukraine

18:22 20.09.2024
Energy protection, military-industrial complex, fronline situation discussed at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ meeting

Energy protection, military-industrial complex, fronline situation discussed at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ meeting

18:09 02.05.2024
President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

18:19 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

19:02 08.02.2024
Zelenskyy: Syrsky appointed commander-in-chief of AFU

Zelenskyy: Syrsky appointed commander-in-chief of AFU

11:09 18.01.2024
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on situation at frontline

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on situation at frontline

15:08 01.01.2024
Zelenskyy at HQ presents Intelligence Agency's report on occupiers' plans in 2024, Ukraine's actions to achieve their goals

Zelenskyy at HQ presents Intelligence Agency's report on occupiers' plans in 2024, Ukraine's actions to achieve their goals

16:32 24.11.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting on issues of demobilization, rotation in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Zelenskyy holding meeting on issues of demobilization, rotation in Ukrainian Armed Forces

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

The only way to respond to such lies is pressure on Moscow – MFA

AD
AD