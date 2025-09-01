Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters dedicated to preparations for the heating season.

“I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, to coordinate government officials, regional administrations, and energy companies on the procurement of additional short- and medium-range air defense systems, as well as on increasing funding for drone manufacturers. The priority is intercepting shaheds. Reports on deliveries are to be submitted weekly,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The Headquarters participants also discussed the protection of networks and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, and backup provision.

In addition, the President reported that energy sectors have been preparing for winter since summer.

“I am grateful to everyone involved who is fully carrying out their assigned tasks. It is essential to stay ahead of schedule in our preparations, taking into account all threats,” he stressed.

During the Headquarters, there were also reports on the areas of production, supply of energy resources, and electricity generation. Zelenskyy reported that the Naftogaz and Ukrenergo teams have achieved important results, and further measures have been approved for purchasing the necessary volumes of gas.

“There was also a significant component regarding the Air Force. We are accelerating the supply of additional air defense systems to enhance protection against missiles. We count on the maximum efforts of Ukrainian diplomats in their contacts with partners,” the President noted.

He announced a technological meeting with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones and air defense instruments.

“We will increase the production of our strike capabilities. The effectiveness of Ukrainian deep strikes must grow significantly,” the head of state summed up.