Zelenskyy says Ukraine begins producing interceptor drones together with USA - Bloomberg

Ukraine has begun producing interceptor drones together with the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

"President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has begun producing interceptor drones together with the United States," the publication writes, following Zelenskyy’s interview with Bloomberg Television late Wednesday evening in Kyiv.

"American-Ukrainian production, joint production. I hope that in the future we will have more," the publication quotes the Ukrainian president as saying.