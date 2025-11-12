Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

Photo: https://t.me/mineconomdevUA

Ukraine and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) will deepen cooperation in the field of food security, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported following the meeting of Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Vysotsky with Secretary General of OACPS Moussa S. Batraki in Belgium on Tuesday.

The ministry noted, "this is an important step in developing Ukraine's international food diplomacy, as it remains a key exporter of agricultural products to Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific region. Despite the consequences of a full-scale war, Ukraine ensures food stability worldwide."

During the meeting, the parties discussed common approaches to strengthening global food security and expanding economic partnerships between Ukraine and OACPS member countries. Particular attention was paid to the possible transfer of agricultural production technologies, knowledge, and innovations to develop the agricultural potential of countries in the Global South.

Deepening cooperation with OACPS will allow expanding the geography of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, launching joint projects to develop the agricultural sector, and strengthening Ukraine's role as a guarantor of global food stability, the Ministry of Economy emphasized.