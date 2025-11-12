Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:24 12.11.2025

Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

1 min read
Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security
Photo: https://t.me/mineconomdevUA

Ukraine and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) will deepen cooperation in the field of food security, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported following the meeting of Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Vysotsky with Secretary General of OACPS Moussa S. Batraki in Belgium on Tuesday.

The ministry noted, "this is an important step in developing Ukraine's international food diplomacy, as it remains a key exporter of agricultural products to Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific region. Despite the consequences of a full-scale war, Ukraine ensures food stability worldwide."

During the meeting, the parties discussed common approaches to strengthening global food security and expanding economic partnerships between Ukraine and OACPS member countries. Particular attention was paid to the possible transfer of agricultural production technologies, knowledge, and innovations to develop the agricultural potential of countries in the Global South.

Deepening cooperation with OACPS will allow expanding the geography of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, launching joint projects to develop the agricultural sector, and strengthening Ukraine's role as a guarantor of global food stability, the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

Tags: #ukraine #oacps

MORE ABOUT

14:51 07.11.2025
Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

17:46 06.11.2025
Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

14:28 06.11.2025
Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

14:22 03.11.2025
Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

17:33 30.10.2025
Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

11:01 28.10.2025
Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

16:10 25.10.2025
German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

15:35 25.10.2025
Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

21:24 24.10.2025
Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

AD
AD