Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:45 12.11.2025

Russia to lose at least $37 bln in budget oil and gas revenues by late 2025 – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia to lose at least $37 bln in budget oil and gas revenues by late 2025 – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

A significant decline in Russian oil production and refining will be recorded in 2025. By the end of this year, Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a report by Foreign Intelligence Service Head Oleh Ivaschenko.

“The oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget are decreasing, and by the end of this year, Russia will have lost at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas income,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

In addition, Russian oil companies and the energy sector as a whole are losing tens of billions of dollars. The president explained that all of this is limiting the Russian military machine.

“Both conventional sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s long-range sanctions are working effectively,” he noted.

The head of state thanked all partners who are making “justified legal blows against the vessels of Russia’s oil fleet – the Russians are now using fewer tankers.”

“Separately today, I discussed with the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine the measures for bringing home Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians, as well as other operations abroad,” Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ivaschenko

MORE ABOUT

16:12 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

16:06 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

16:00 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

17:48 11.11.2025
Russians increase assaults in Pokrovsk axis, Zaporizhia region – Zelenskyy

Russians increase assaults in Pokrovsk axis, Zaporizhia region – Zelenskyy

14:11 11.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Eleven institutions in Kherson region have underground hospitals

Zelenskyy: Eleven institutions in Kherson region have underground hospitals

13:55 11.11.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

20:40 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

20:35 10.11.2025
Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

20:12 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

AD
AD