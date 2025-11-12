Russia to lose at least $37 bln in budget oil and gas revenues by late 2025 – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

A significant decline in Russian oil production and refining will be recorded in 2025. By the end of this year, Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a report by Foreign Intelligence Service Head Oleh Ivaschenko.

“The oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget are decreasing, and by the end of this year, Russia will have lost at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas income,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

In addition, Russian oil companies and the energy sector as a whole are losing tens of billions of dollars. The president explained that all of this is limiting the Russian military machine.

“Both conventional sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s long-range sanctions are working effectively,” he noted.

The head of state thanked all partners who are making “justified legal blows against the vessels of Russia’s oil fleet – the Russians are now using fewer tankers.”

“Separately today, I discussed with the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine the measures for bringing home Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians, as well as other operations abroad,” Zelenskyy said.