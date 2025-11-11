Interfax-Ukraine
20:29 11.11.2025

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the premature termination of the powers of the supervisory board of JSC Energoatom and the assignment of the State Audit Service of Ukraine to conduct an audit of the company and promised to transfer its results to both law enforcement and anti-corruption structures.

"Today, the first decisions were made to restart Energoatom. The government has prematurely terminated the powers of the company's Supervisory Board," Svyrydenko said in Telegram on Tuesday evening.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, in consultations with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board to the Government for approval within a week.

"The task of the new composition is to quickly restart the management, conduct a full audit of the company, and provide comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption," Svyrydenko said.

The head of government also announced that she had instructed the State Audit Service to conduct an "urgent audit of Energoatom, including regarding procurement." "We are waiting for the results of the audit as soon as possible. We will pass the materials to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies," she said.

Svyrydenko said the Supervisory Board has "all the leverage, from appointing management to controlling the company's activities," and that the Government did not interfere in its activities, so the Supervisory Board, according to her, "must bear responsibility for the situation in the company."

As reported, earlier on Tuesday, a member of the Energoatom Supervisory Board, president of Kyiv School of Economics and former Minister of Economy Tymofiy Mylovanov said he considered the decision of the company's Supervisory Board at an emergency meeting initiated by him in connection with the NABU's accusations to be formal and announced his decision to resign from its membership early.

