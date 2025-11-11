SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

Interfax-Ukraine
 Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in his speech at the opening of the Welt security forum in Berlin, called on European politicians to increase military support for Ukraine, because the future of Europe is now being decided on the Ukrainian frontline.

"In Berlin, he spoke at the opening of the Welt security forum. The main issues of which are security in Europe and modern weapons systems. In particular, he emphasized that it is on the Ukrainian front that the future of Europe, its security and stability are being decided. Therefore, it is critically important for partners to increase military assistance. Spending on assistance to Ukraine is Europe's most effective investment in its own security. Inaction and delay can cost much more," Klitschko said on Telegram channel.

In particular, the mayor of Kyiv discussed with Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Katherina Reiche the possibility of urgent financing for the purchase of anti-drone protection equipment (aircraft) for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Reiche promised that the government would consider this issue.

In addition, Klitschko called on European partners to help Ukrainians survive this winter, in particular, to provide generators and other autonomous sources of electricity.

European politicians, members of governments, representatives of the armed forces and the German military industry are participating in the Welt security forum.

As previously reported, Klitschko will open Kyiv Investment Forum on November 12, which will be held for the first time in Berlin. The purpose of the event is to attract funds for the post-war reconstruction and development of the capital. Last year, the total investment package attracted at the investment forum in Brussels amounted to about EUR 1.1 billion. Cooperation with the EBRD in the areas of energy security to ensure stable life in the Ukrainian capital was also agree.

