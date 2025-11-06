European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, announced the start of a discrediting campaign against his fellow party members.

"A new wave of fakes... Lately, many members of our team have been under attack. In fact, those who have been defending Ukrainian identity, democracy, and the army for years. They are also attacking activists, volunteers, the military, and anti-corruption activists. They are doing everything the European Commission demands they stop. They are using ‘titushki’ (thugs) against dissenters: physical and informational. Because pseudo-experts and ‘hymn-makers’ with criminal records are just the same titushki ... I don't want to remind you how and where they all ended up," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"Those who are supposed to fight disinformation are creating it themselves. They're spreading information garbage against the opposition and helping the Kremlin attack Ukrainian democracy," he added.

According to the politician, one of the targets was Mykola Kniazhytsky, a member of parliament and former president of the National Television Company of Ukraine. Poroshenko noted that Kniazhytsky was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, and a co-author of the Ukrainian language law.

The party leader posted a photo with Kniazhytsky and his son, a Ukrainian serviceman, during a trip to the front.

Kniazhytsky himself reported on Facebook that he had contacted the Security Service of Ukraine "with a request to investigate the circumstances of attempts to discredit me personally and the Ukrainian law enforcement system, which are being carried out by Viktor Medvedchuk's media resources and the Russian FSB."

"It is clear that discrediting Ukrainian state institutions and politicians is a deliberate policy of the Russian Federation as an aggressor state. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine had the initial goal of overthrowing Ukraine's constitutional order and installing traitors at the helm of our country, who would be controlled from the Kremlin. But since this failed, Russia is attempting to achieve its goals through military action at the front and information operations throughout the country, the overall goal of which is the same: destabilizing the country and inciting individuals to overthrow the constitutional order and liquidate state institutions in favor of the aggressor state. Part of this plan is an information campaign against me," he wrote, also listing the names of the Telegram channels that were distributing the relevant messages.

Kniazhytsky also stated that he "has no idea what exactly triggered them again and why they started a campaign against me." He also reported that a campaign had been launched against another member of parliament from European Solidarity, Viktoria Siumar, also a participant in Euromaidan and co-founder of the "Stop Censorship!" and "Chesno" (Honestly) campaigns.

According to Siumar, unknown individuals began publishing her vacation photos in 2016 and accusing her and other politicians of crossing the border not for work, but for their own needs.

"Not only have we forgotten about airplanes and travel, we live in a country rife with absurd restrictions. Because no one has explained why the travel ban applies to thousands of women – local council members who serve the community for free and have won the people's votes. Because the explanation that 'everyone will flee' doesn't work. Those who wanted to, fled. Just remember MP Kunytsky; nothing stopped him. But many women simply gave up their mandates. And after such humiliation, they will never run again. Because the current officials really like the idea of ​​rewarding all their 'friends' with an 'exit' permit and keeping the 'strangers' on a leash," she wrote on Facebook.

As reported, in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution prohibiting members of parliament, judges, and other officials from leaving Ukraine without permission from their leadership. The ban specifically applied to women, people with disabilities, and men over 60. On November 4, 2025, the Administrative Court of Appeal ruled this government resolution unlawful.