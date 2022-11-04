Pharma company Sanofi donates 163,000 doses of influenza vaccine to Ukraine for healthcare workers

The pharmaceutical company Sanofi donated 163,000 doses of flu vaccine to medical workers in Ukraine.

According to a press release from the company, citing Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, as of September, Sanofi has provided Ukrainian patients with 31 million doses of medicines worth more than EUR 23 million.

The company reminds that in February 2022, the Ministry of Health, the French Embassy in Ukraine and Sanofi signed a memorandum of understanding to provide patients in Ukraine with wider access to high-quality medical care and medicines, as well as to promote the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation in the field of healthcare with EU legislation.