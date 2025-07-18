Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:14 18.07.2025

Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

3 min read
Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

The Sanofi Biopharmaceutical Company and the Into-Sana medical center network (Kyiv, Odesa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which initiates cooperation to improve access to quality medical care.

According to Sanofi, the partnership is aimed at supporting patients with rare diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and strengthening immunoprophylaxis.

In addition, one of the key projects within the collaboration will be the Academy of Orphan Diseases, which will provide patients of Into-Sana clinics with free access to European diagnostics for four rare diseases: Fabry, Gaucher's, Pompe and mucopolysaccharidosis type I. The tests will be performed in certified laboratories in Vienna, and the financing will be provided by Sanofi.

In addition, the partnership includes training programs for Into-Sana healthcare professionals working with patients with diabetes, as well as information campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, especially among people with chronic diseases.

"Our cooperation with Into-Sana allows us to implement a comprehensive approach to supporting and screening patients with chronic diseases, in particular, through the implementation of diagnostic solutions for health monitoring and prompt response to their needs. The introduction of modern screening programs and optimization of the patient's path to establishing a final diagnosis significantly reduce the time from the appearance of the first symptoms to the start of treatment. Partnership and investment in the training of medical professionals are key factors in the success of this initiative. This is an important step to strengthen the healthcare system and improve the quality of life of Ukrainians even in the most difficult conditions of wartime," notes Olena Bushmina, Head of the Pharmaceutical Direction of Sanofi Ukraine.

For her part, Halyna Usenko, General Director of the Into-Sana network of medical centers, noted that "in difficult times, care takes on a new meaning - it is about anticipating risks, timely response and attention to detail."

"Joining forces with Sanofi expands our capabilities even before the disease becomes visible. This partnership opens up new prospects for the implementation of modern technologies and international treatment protocols. Our joint initiatives will contribute to improving the skills of healthcare professionals and educating patients with rare and chronic diseases. This is our step towards the medicine of the future - precise, personalized and proactive," said Usenko.

Sanofi is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company that uses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to improve people's lives and ensure sustainable development. The company applies its deep understanding of the immune system to create innovative medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world.

Tags: #into_sana #sanofi

